Posted: Apr 22, 2020 11:56 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 3:54 PM

Garrett Giles & Max Gross

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs has been adamant in its effort to re-open Oklahoma. The organization had garnered over 10,000 signatures from Oklahoma citizens who want to go back to work. The OCPA is happy that Governor Kevin Stitt decided to unveil his phased plan to re-open the state. Trent England with the OCPA gave comment.

The OCPA will continue to add signatures to its petition until at least May 1. England says it is important for Governor Stitt to know that people in Oklahoma support the measures he has enacted.

The petition and its signatures will be delivered to state and local officials— including the Governor, mayors, and lawmakers.

To view the petition, go to ReopenOklahoma.com.