Posted: Apr 21, 2020 12:59 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 1:01 PM

Garrett Giles

An Emergency Management Performance Grant Request for payment was presented to the Washington County Commissioners by Kary Cox, the Executive Director of the Emergency Operation Center in Bartlesville, on Monday.

This is a quarterly request for payment. During this current fiscal year, payroll reports and attestation letters have had to be added. These are new items the EOC has had to work with this go around.

At a briefing last week with Oklahoma Emergency Management, OEM told Washington County Emergency Management that they were talking with FEMA. Cox said OEM is working with FEMA to try and get a waiver for the remaining performance items for the rest of the fiscal year and advance payment. He said that would finish the contract for the year.

The Washington County Commissioners said that would be a nice change of pace, and they approved the item. Deputy Director Eric Ashlock with the Emergency Operation Center then presented a federal procurement requirement form to the Commissioners.

Ashlock said it was just a compliance statement for Washington County's storm shelter grant. The item was approved by the Commissioners.