Posted: Apr 21, 2020 11:38 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 11:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville recycling center located at 10th and Virginia is operating with normally operating hours, but Public Works Director Keith Henry asks that you adhere to social rules and be mindful to what items aren’t permitted at the center. Henry had the following to say:

“We have had some items dropped off recently that cause issues later in the recycling process. We are asking everyone to adhere to the rules so we can keep the center running as smoothly as possible.”

In large part, Henry was referencing to scrap metal and plastic bags that are being dropped off at the center. Henry asks that you don’t bag recyclables. For more information, call 918-338-4131.

And for those wishing to use their City of Bartlesville-issued landfilled coupons, they aren’t being accepted at the Osage Landfill at this time. These coupons allow residents one free trip to the landfill each year as part of Bartlesville’s yearly cleanup program.