Posted: Apr 20, 2020 3:29 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 4:07 PM

Max Gross

Two people have been arrested after a nine-month-old child was shot on Sunday morning. Armani Walton and Darian Alexander were arrested on child endangerment charges for the incident. Both appeared in Washington County court on Monday. Bartlesville Police have indicated that several other suspects have been arrested. At this time a shooter has not been identified.

According to an affidavit, Alexander was the driver, and Walton, the child’s father were among four individuals in the car as well as the child. The vehicle pulled into the Willow Brooks Condominiums at 4715 Adams Boulevard and immediately received gunfire. A bullet passed through the child’s left foot and came to rest in its ankle. The car was shot at least twice but as many as 14 shell casings were found at the scene.

Walton advised that he had been in altercation involving a man with a bat and another man with a gun at the condo earlier in the day. Walton stated he had a bad history with both individuals. All parties in the car were aware that they were taking the child into a potentially dangerous situation.

Alexander later drove away and left the mother and child to knock on doors to ask for help. Alexander picked up an obstruction charge after attempting leave the police station during an interview.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-338-4015 or they can submit a tip through Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.