Posted: Apr 20, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 2:40 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata County citizen says his open records request for district one vehicle fuel logs and surveillance video was not obliged. Paul Crupper took up his grievance with commissioner Burke LaRue at Monday morning’s meeting. His inquiry began because he believed LaRue was transporting county equipment with his own vehicle.

Crupper says he was denied a right to view video from the district one barn from March 4 through March 18. Crupper says he came to the barn to view the footage and LaRue would let him do so without paying a $1,200 fee. Crupper said it is within his rights to view the video for free. It then surfaced that the video loops over itself every two weeks.

LaRue explained that a service worker from the video company would need to come up to view and copy the footage. LaRue also stated that he did not get a copy of the request in writing. However, county clerk Chris Freeman said that had not been previously required.

Freeman had provided Crupper with the documents that her office had access to. Ultimately, LaRue agreed to contact the video company to try to recover the lost footage.