Posted: Apr 20, 2020 2:10 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Linda Mohler, Paula Crawford and Marcia Dershem for being today's Hometown Hero.

These three ladies are part of M&M Singers, which visit and sing each week in area nursing homes. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are unable to do so, but they are still busy making fidget pads for the residents.

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio thank Linda Mohler, Paula Crawford and Marcia Dershem for being today's Hometown Hero. If you would like to submit a Hometown Hero, go to Bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the Hometown Hero link.