Posted: Apr 20, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 12:29 PM

Ty Loftis

All county-owned buildings in Osage County have been closed from public access for just over a month and the commissioners decided it would be best to extend that order for at least one more week at Monday morning's meeting. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says we should be getting a clearer picture of how things will look in the coming days.

Along with that, the commissioners opted to continue canceling and postponing all public events scheduled to take place on county-owned property. District One Commissioner Randall Jones said when these events are able to happen again, it will be important to set some boundaries on how they are being held.

Governor Kevin Stitt has said elective surgeries will resume on Friday and the safer at home order for those age 65 and older or those with a pre-existing condition has been extended through May 6th.