Posted: Apr 20, 2020 11:49 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 11:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is offering a free online course to new and current students.

Students enrolled for Fall 2020 are encouraged to take advantage of this convenient option, offered during the summer and J-Term sessions. Simply register by Saturday, May 9th for a free online course during the summer, or by Wednesday, July 15th for the J-Term period.

OKWU said this is a terrific opportunity to take the pressure off your fall schedule. Fewer distractions and well-used down time will help you focus on other extracurricular interests, sports, or a job. You can browse free online courses and details about the offer here.

While the timeline of a new normal post-pandemic is unknown, it remains true to OKWU that “tomorrow needs you.” OKWU said developing motivated leaders and innovators through a Christian worldview is their specialty, providing students the traction to excel in any economy.

This free course is one way OKWU is demonstrating how we care about you and are willing to invest in you.