Posted: Apr 19, 2020 5:40 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2020 5:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management will present items before the Washington County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

WCEM Executive Director Kary Cox will present an Emergency Management Performance Grant request for payment to the Commissioner. Deputy Director Eric Ashlock will then present a Federal Procurement Requirement Form.

A Detention Services Agreement between Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be weighed later by the Commissioners. This agreement would be for Fiscal Year July 1st, 2020 to June 30th, 2021.

Next, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Bison Road project in District Two of Washington County will be considered. Then, the Washington County Court Clerk Records Management and Preservation Monthly Report will be reviewed and possibly approved.

A request for approval of allocation of alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer's Office will be considered by the Commissioners. Before getting into the Commissioners' Report, they will review a report of Adult Drug Court for the Month of March 2020.

Bid openings for Washington County’s six-month road materials will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting is slated to take place at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.