Posted: Apr 17, 2020 3:10 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Osage Casinos has had to furlough more than 75 percent of its employees. Chief Executive Officer for the Osage Casinos, Byron Bighorse confirmed in an email to the Osage News that over 900 employees had been furloughed because of the closure. Bighorse had the following to say about the closure:

“The work we do through Osage Casinos brings critical funding and resources to the Osage Nation and we look forward to the day when we can resume operations. However, through this global health crisis, we know it is everyone's responsibility to protect the safety of our employees and guests.”

Chairman of the Osage Nation's Gaming Enterprise Board, Mark Simms, said they will be looking at ways to take even more safety measures when public health officials deem it safe to re-open the casinos. The furloughs are across all departments and affects all seven casinos.