Posted: Apr 17, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old Collinsville man was arrested and charged with possessing a large quantity of marijuana as well as harboring a juvenile runaway. David Lewis was arraigned on six different counts at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

According to an affidavit, the mother of the female victim believed she was staying at a hotel on Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. Police found out that Lewis and the girl were messaging each other. A room under Lewis’ name was discovered at the hotel.

Police made contact with Lewis in the room. The victim was hiding in the bathroom. She stated she ran away due to an argument with her mother. The hotel room had an odor resembling marijuana. Police found 88 grams of marijuana and several items of paraphernalia in the room. Lewis also had pistol that was reported stolen in his possession. The juvenile female was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Bond for Lewis was set at $10,000.