Posted: Apr 17, 2020 12:47 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 12:48 PM

Max Gross

It was a shock for many when the Oklahoma State Board of Education opted to shut downs schools in March. With many consequences of the decision including no athletics, prom or graduation, Nowata Public Schools have addressed the more pressing concerns like distance learning and getting food to the children in need. Nowata High School Principal Bron Williams says the current state of education is not ideal but students, parents and teachers alike are making the most of the situation.

Williams says he knows people in the community are frustrated at the current state of affairs but none of that has been directed to anyone within NPS.

Nowata is reporting great success with its free meal program for any student 1-18 years old. Williams says that those essential needs are a priority in the education system.

At the start of the COVD-19 closure NPS was delivering meals to seven different sites. That has since been reduced to three or four recently. It was estimated earlier this month that NPS and its partner Opaa Food Management had served over 3,000 meals to kids in need.