Posted: Apr 17, 2020 11:51 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 11:51 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank the President of the Green Country Republican Women's Club, Mayri Hebert and all other ladies who have aided in sewing masks for those in need across the area.

The Green Country Republican Women's Club sewed masks for medical facilities, veterans, senior citizens and here at Bartlesville Radio.