Posted: Apr 17, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 11:17 AM

Max Gross

The latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows more than 100 new COVID-19 cases across the state. In Oklahoma there are now 2,465 positive cases and over 31,000 negative tests. In the last 24 hours two more deaths have been added to the total which is now 136 statewide.

Data is now being released by city with Bartlesville listing 112 cases, which is the fifth most of any city in Oklahoma. Osage and Washington County saw increases in case numbers while Nowata stayed the same. The OSDH is no longer releasing numbers for individual counties at this time.

More data here.