Posted: Apr 17, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 11:33 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs launched a Working Oklahomans Petition on Wednesday. The petition calls on lawmakers to reopen Oklahoma on May 1, 2020.

According to the petition, Oklahoma’s health care system is prepared to handle the estimated “peak” in COVID-19 hospitalizations, a new petition allows citizens to call on state and local government officials to reopen the state while maintaining sensible health precautions.

We spoke with Jonathan Small, President of Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs , on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Friday. Small says signing the petition and calling lawmakers and urging them to to reopen Oklahoma on May 1, 2020, shows you support the importance of reopenning the doors of businesses and getting workers back on the job.

The petition appears to fall in line with the recent goals announced by Gov. Kevin Stitt:

"We the working people of the State of Oklahoma call on all of our state and local elected officials to begin the process of lifting all “shelter-in-place” and similarly oppressive orders by May 1, 2020. This does not mean that social distancing or other less-restrictive measures should be curtailed, but that working people must be allowed to earn an honest living so that we can care for our families and communities. Any government-imposed restrictions should be targeted, limited, and justified by findings that they are necessary and proper within Oklahoma."

The organization's mission is"to promote the flourishing of the people of Oklahoma by advancing principles and policies that support free enterprise, limited government, and individual initiative."