Posted: Apr 17, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

A lifelong resident of Washington County is running for the position of Washington County Court Clerk.

Patricia Phelps graduated from Copan High School and began working for Phillips Petroleum for nine years. After taking a break to raise her children with her husband Mark, she went back to work at the Court Clerk’s Office for four years as a minutes clerk and on the misdemeanor desk.

Phelps’ hard work led to a quick advancement to the district attorney’s office as the DA probation coordinator, a position she held for 13 years. As Court Clerk, Phelps believes that service is priority number one for those who work in the courthouse and those who visit the courthouse. Phelps also believes that the latest technological advancements need to be used and she will do what she can to make that happen through electronic filing.

Phelps comes from a family that has worked with the Bartlesville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for generations. She enjoys spending time with her eight grandchildren and is active in the community.