Posted: Apr 16, 2020 1:38 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Everyone is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but many small businesses are being forced to shut down, meaning they are getting hit extra hard by the crisis. Executive Director for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash, says she is doing all she can to assist these business owners in this time of need.

Nash has always used the motto, “Pawhuska Strong,” and that is why she believes Pawhuska will come out of this stronger on the other side.

Nash says if you do get out to shop, it is important to do so locally.