Posted: Apr 16, 2020 12:41 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 12:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Senior Class of Copan High School will be giving their senior salutes this Friday beginning at 6 p.m. on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM. You may also listen on Bartlesvilleradio.com and watch live on KWON TV.

The students will be playing their favorite music throughout the evening and sharing their favorite memories throughout high school. If you are unable to tune in Friday evening, there will be an archived recording of the senior salutes on Bartlesvilleradio.com.

Bartlesville Radio congratulates the Senior Class of Copan High School.