Posted: Apr 16, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 12:19 PM

Garrett Giles

A team at Tri County Tech has worked long hours to develop a method to create masks with 3-D printers for the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. On Thursday, they donated 50 masks so the men and women at the hospital can fight the COVID-19 pandemic safely.

The donation of the masks to the hospital on Thursday was the first donation of masks that have been made by Tri County Tech. Tri County Tech wants to show their appreciation for the hospital (and all first responders) while protecting them from this terrible disease.

Tri County Tech's Strategy Center Safety Coordinator, Rick Ryan, said they started manufacturing the masks a little over a week ago. He said they use three to four 3-D printers at a time to make the masks. It takes seven and a half hours to make one mask on one machine. Three masks can be made on each printer in 24 hours.

Weatherstripping is being used to seal the masks. Ryan said elastic has been donated for the creation of the masks. He said the donations have been greatly appreciated.

Ryan said they have made medical-grade filters for the 3-D printed masks from N95 masks donated by the Auto Collision Program at Tri County Tech. Each of the N95 masks from the Auto Collision Program makes five filters for the 3-D printed masks. He said this allows the first responders that use the 3-D printed masks to change out the filters without having to throw out the masks.

A supplier has been located for more filter material. Ryan said the provider is graciously providing the hot commodity to them so they can keep creating masks for our area first responders. He said they would continue making masks as long as there is a need in our community.

It takes a team to make the masks; Ryan is not alone. Mary Beth Buchanan, Kailyn Brown, Brian Czaja, and Kendall Baker have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Ryan said they are glad to help and offer a service to the community during this difficult time.

Safety Officer George Rachal came to pick up the masks for the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center on Thursday. Ryan and his crew showed Rachal how they made the masks, how they could be adjusted, and much more before he took the donation to the hospital. You can see pictures of the process and more below.

Tri County Tech's CEO, Lindel Fields, said the Jane Phillips Medical Center expressed a need. He said they got the idea for masks from a doctor in Billings, Montana. There is tremendous pride felt for the team that has made this possible at Tri County Tech. Fields said Rick Ryan has been with them for quite some time, and he has been proud of the work they have put in and the process they have created. He said they believe they will be able to replicate the process to help others in due time.

The battle against the coronavirus changes daily. Fields agreed with Ryan that they would continue to fight this battle with our first responders to the end. He said they have an innovative group at Tri County Tech, that they will continue to put their minds together, and will do the best they can for those in need.

The masks that were collected by the hospital on Thursday will be utilized immediately. If anyone needs masks or other assistance during the pandemic, Tri County Tech is open to help. Fields said you could get ahold of them at enrichinglives@tricountytech.edu. You can also send a text to 918.361.4000.