Posted: Apr 16, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 10:38 AM

Max Gross

Washington County has suffered another COVID-19 death according to the latest Oklahoma State Department of Health. The OSDH lists a woman 65 years or older who died. The state is reporting 131 deaths. Washington County now has his six deaths reported and 124 confirmed Coronavirus cases. Osage County is listing 61 cases and eight deaths. Nowata County is still listing 11 cases.

Statewide cases are up to 2,357 cases. The OSDH is listing 28,542 negative tests. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says the state is in a good place right now.

The OSDH lists 236 people in the hospital because of COVID-19. Those who are 65 years or older continue to be at the biggest risk as they account for 108 of the 131 deaths across Oklahoma.