Posted: Apr 16, 2020 10:13 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 10:13 AM

Ty Loftis

A stay-at-home order in the City of Vinita has changed after being slapped with a lawsuit on Wednesday.

A new ordinance that was adopted on Wednesday states that there is no longer a stay-at-home order in place and a curfew is no longer in place, but the News on 6 reports they are still strongly recommended.

As reported yesterday, the original ordinance stated that residents were required to stay inside their home with the exceptions of getting out for exercise and any necessary reasons such as making trips to the grocery store. The ordinance went on to say that a curfew was in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and for those in violation of that curfew could face up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.