Posted: Apr 15, 2020 4:33 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 4:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference Wednesday afternoon giving an update on the progress the state is making in defeating the coronavirus.

Stitt said the curve is beginning to flatten in Oklahoma and he is proud of the way Oklahomans have responded to this difficult challenge. Stitt added that he is working on plans to re-open the state, but to do that residents need to continue washing their hands, practicing social distancing and limiting their trips to the store. Stitt said he will make the decision on when it is best to re-open the state based on advice from state health officials and scientific data.

In the address, Stitt announced that he was extending the safer at home order for those over the age of 65 and for anyone with underlying conditions to May 6th. Stitt also announced that elective surgeries can resume as scheduled next Friday. Stitt added that his taskforce his working to find a way to begin opening restaurants and other non-essential businesses in a safe manner.

Stitt stressed that it is important for employees who work from home, they should continue to do so. The state of Oklahoma now has 80 testing sites available.