Posted: Apr 15, 2020 11:11 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 3:04 PM

Garrett Giles & Max Gross

The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserves announced that it will be opening its gates for an in-car tour of the grounds and the people of Bartlesville and the surrounding area flocked to the park. Oklahoma Highway Patrol estimated that traffic was backed up for 2.5 to 3 miles on U.S. 123.

The park plans on opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday for the time being. There is no estimate yet as to how many people visited Woolaroc during its initial re-opening. The popular attraction has been closed since last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If things run smoothly and people abide by the rules, Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve may expand their hours for the visits on Wednesdays. The events, as mentioned are free, but if you feel inclined to make a donation, visit woolaroc.org/donate.