Posted: Apr 15, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 10:19 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of health is reporting two more deaths in Washington County on Wednesday. One, a female 65 years or older and the other was a female between 18 and 35 years old. That brings the death total to five in Washington County. The OSDH is confirming 118 positive cases in the county. Osage County is reporting 61 cases and eight deaths and Nowata County is listing 11 cases.

Statewide there are 123 deaths. 15 new deaths appeared in the latest OSDH report. However, the OSDH says 11 of those deaths occurred between April 3 and April 13. There has been at least one death in the state every day since March 24. Oklahoma cases have increased to 2,263 across the state. On April 1 there was 565 confirmed positive cases in the state. There is at least one positive case in 64 of state’s 77 counties.

A recent drive-thru test site in Bartlesville reported seven positive cases. A similar site in Nowata saw 73 tests administered with results still pending.