Posted: Apr 15, 2020 9:13 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

From the delivery of meals for childern and students to the adaptation to distance learning during thi COVID-19 epidemic, Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley had plenty of postives to share Wednesday on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program.

McCauley applauded the diligence and hard work put in by Sodexo Child Nutrition Director Jon Beckloff and the staff for coordinating and delivering meals during this crisis to the tune of 4000 a day.

Teachers have been challenged with using a lot of new technology for distance learning and McCauley says they are learning new things all the time while keeping their students engaged with their studies online.

Graduation is scheduled for May 22nd, but McCauley does not see that as realistic at this point. The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meets Monday night to discuss and perhaps take action on that issue. McCauley says July 24th is looking like a possible date for an in-person graduation event.

WATCH: