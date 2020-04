Posted: Apr 14, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

With school buildings being closed for the remainder of the academic year, school officials have the option to start working on any necessary repairs earlier than normal. This is what Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash is hoping to do.

A purchase order was approved for just over $27,000 to help facilitate this project.