Posted: Apr 14, 2020 1:00 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 1:05 PM

Garrett Giles

For seven and a half years, Mike Bouvier has been the District Two Commissioner in Washington County, and he will serve in the role for four more years.

Safety, roads, bridges and lights - that is Commissioner Bouvier's area of expertise in Washington County. Rainy conditions and flooding took a huge toll on these things last spring, and throughout 2019. Roads were impacted the most by these conditions, and it is something that they are having to play catch up on in the county.

Commissioner Bouvier said they are hoping for a good year this year. He said they will take care of the roads they were planning to work on last year before flooding covered Washington County and most of Oklahoma. Another road project that is coming up for letting in May is Bison Road from Tuxedo Boulevard north to Durham Road before heading a mile west on Durham to County Road 3980.

Construction should begin on the project in June or July 2020. That is if everything goes well with the ongoing legislative session and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation continues to hold money aside for such projects.

But with the coronavirus hindering so many aspects of our lives, Commissioner Bouvier said those plans could change. He said he hopes nothing will change that late into the year.

Honesty is what Commissioner Bouvier lives by; if he says he is going to do something, he is going to do his best to get it done. Commissioner Bouvier said he will live up to his promises, and if you try to get ahold of him and do not get an answer right away, he will get back to you as soon as possible. For ways in which you can contact Commissioner Bouvier, click here.

Bison Road south of Highway 60 has been worked on during Commissioner Bouvier's tenure. County Roads 2200 and 2400 have also been revamped along with several bridges in District Two of Washington County. Commissioner Bouvier's biggest accomplishment, however, was having County Road 3000 black topped for two and a half miles.

Commissioner Bouvier said he is very grateful to serve the people of Washington County for four more years. He said he is ready to continue his work for you people.