Posted: Apr 13, 2020 2:42 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2020 2:42 PM

Tom Davis

The Office of Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today announced that Lankford will host a telephone town on Tuesday, April 14. Lankford will be joined on the call by Ms. Robin Roberson, Executive Director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC). The two will discuss and answer questions from Oklahomans on the ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus and the continued implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Participants are randomly selected for each call. Oklahomans who wish to participate in the call can sign-up here. Lankford released several documents for Oklahomans to get answers to the most common coronavirus and CARES Act questions his office has received.

WHAT: Senator Lankford Hosts Telephone Town Hall with OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson

WHEN: Tuesday, April 14, 1:30 p.m. CT