Posted: Apr 13, 2020 1:05 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2020 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The filing period for those wishing to run for county office has ended in Osage County.

Robin Slack, a republican, will be running unopposed in the County Clerk Race. Slack will replace Shelia Bellamy, who is retiring from her position.

Jennifer Burd, a republican, will be running unopposed to continue her tenure as Court Clerk for Osage County.

Eddie Virden, the republican incumbent will face a challenger in Rocky J. Davis, a republican, for Osage County Sheriff.

Kevin Paslay, a republican, has decided to retire from his post as County Commissioner for District Two of Osage County at the end of his term. Two democrats in Joe Williams and Scott Hilton will run against two republicans in Tom Teel and Steve Halburt.