Posted: Apr 12, 2020 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Ramona Fire Department responded to a vehicle that had caught on fire around 3:00 p.m. on Easter Sunday near the Cherokee Casino.

According to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, deputies, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, are assisting the RFD with traffic control. He said officials are fully involved in the call to the vehicle fire near U.S. Highway 75 South at approximately West 3500 Road.

Occupants are said to be out of the vehicle. We will have more when it becomes available.