Posted: Apr 10, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 1:57 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in Osage County. Both deaths are reportedly men over 65 years old. There are now seven deaths in Osage County out of the 88 statewide deaths. Osage is reporting 45 positive, Washington is up to 57 confirmed cases and Nowata County is reporting 10 cases for the third straight day.

Across Oklahoma there 1,794 positive cases which is up 110 since Thursday. The OSDH did not list the number of negative tests in this report. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he wants anyone showing risk factors to get tested.

Testing has occurred in Pawhuska and Bartlesville and a site is coming to Nowata. The OSDH also released race and ethnicity data pertaining to COVID-19. That report is available here.

The OSDH estimates that a peak of roughly 9,300 cases will be reached in Oklahoma on April 21.