Posted: Apr 10, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach will be closed on Monday because of Easter, but they plan on continuing with their drive-thru food service once the extended weekend is over.

Volunteers at Mary Martha Outreach have fed thousands since the world fell under the umbrella of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Director Misty Wishall said you can always keep up with them and when they are going to open with their new texting system. She said they do not inundate people with the service, but they do provide updates as to when they will be closed due to inclement weather on top of other things.

All you have to do is text CCMMO to 855.909.1326. Wishall again said this will let you know when they will be closed or if they make changes to their operation.

This is something that was implemented at Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach because many of their clients do not have Facebook or other internet services. Wishall said they have discovered that many of their clients do have cellular service though, so texting information out can make things easier for all involved.

During the coronavirus outbreak, many people have been reported to sign up for the texting service. While CCMMO will be closed on Monday, they normally operate Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and Thursdays from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Even if you are not a client at CCMMO during the coronavirus crisis, you can get food. Wishall said they will not turn anyone away that is in need during these crazy times.