Posted: Apr 10, 2020 8:59 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 9:01 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit few businesses harder than those in the restaurant industry, and a local businessman is aiming to help while treating people to free meals.

Paul Hood with Hood & Associates CPAs is giving $25 reimbursement checks to the first 2,020 people who send him a receipt showing that they ate out locally. Hood says he felt he was called to do this to help out local restaurants.

You can email a picture of your receipt to 2020@HoodCPAs.com, or you can fill out a form on their website.

Make sure you include your address so they know where to mail the check.

Hood says there are no hoops to jump through or stipulations on where you can eat, he just wants to treat people to some food and help out.

So far about 600 people have taken up the offer, meaning somewhere in the range of 1,400 checks will still mailed out on a first-come first-serve basis to those individuals or families who eat out during the pandemic.