Posted: Apr 09, 2020 12:26 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2020 12:26 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Public Schools has seen resounding success with its food service program despite school sites being closed. According to an update posted on Facebook, NPS in a partnership with Opaa foods has served over 3,000 meals to area kids. NPS will also be serving meals for Good Friday as well. Samantha Patton with Opaa Food Management says they are trying to extend the service into the summer.

Any kid age 1-18 can receive free breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday regardless of where they go to school. You can still fill out an online order form to receive meals at several different pickup sites throughout Nowata.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Nowata Public Schools / Facebook)