Posted: Apr 08, 2020 3:23 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 3:44 PM

Ty Loftis

After a four-hour standoff in a tree along the Caney River near Johnstone Park, a wanted Cherryvale Kansas man was arrested on charges of evading, being in possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a synthetic narcotic, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Jeremiah McKenzie was caught speeding near the intersection of 100 N. Johnstone Ave. Tuesday afternoon. When the police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle increased its speed and fled into two Johnstone Park.

The driver of the vehicle showed no regard for the safety of pedestrians in the park. The pursuit ended at a narrow walking bridge and the male driver, later identified as McKenzie, fled on foot into the Caney River.

McKenzie floated east down the Caney River. He than ran into a tree line briefly before plunging back into the river. Officers closed in on McKenzie’s location on the opposite side of the river as he climbed into the tree for the four-hour standoff. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles had this to say on the arrest.

Breeaanna Louise Holcomb was a passenger in the vehicle and she was also arrested, but no charges have yet been presented. McKenzie’s bond was set at $50,000.

For Tuesday's coverage of the incident, click here.