Posted: Apr 08, 2020 1:52 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The coronavirus has taken the lives of 79 Oklahomans and because of this virus, a shelter in place ordinance restricting gatherings to no more than 10 people has been put into place. The Oklahoma Funeral Board says part of Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order includes funerals.

The Funeral Board released a statement earlier this week saying as difficult as it is to conduct these funerals with limited attendance, it must be done to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The statement went on to say that they are doing the best they can to navigate uncharted territory and each of us has the power through our choices and actions to protect the families we serve.

Tim Howell, with the Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home says he is doing all he can to assist families in these difficult times.