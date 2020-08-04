Posted: Apr 08, 2020 12:03 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 12:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The candidate filing period opened Wednesday and it will run through Good Friday this week.

According to County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, candidate filing documents will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day in their offices, which are located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. The deadline for candidates to withdraw and/or file a contest of candidacy is Tuesday, April 14th at 5:00 p.m.

To protect those filing for county offices, House said the Election Board will only permit one person to file at a time. Once the individual is done filing their paper work, the Election Board will disinfect the areas the potential candidate was at in their offices and in the Washington County Courthouse lobby.

This is because of COVID-19 restrictions that are in place at the Courthouse. House said all candidates will need to enter through the west (main) entry of the building. A sign will be posted detailing instructions for filing. Candidates that come in droves to file will be asked to stand six feet apart from one another.

House said they will do what they can to minimize exposure during the three-day filing period. She said the following Washington County offices will be filled: Commissioner for District Two, Clerk, Sheriff, and Court Clerk.

According to House, she will be the only person that will be handling the paperwork that is filed. She said they have marked off a section in their back room where there is plastic to keep their offices from the possible exposure to the coronavirus. The one who will be disinfecting the area after each candidate files this week will be House.

Filing packets are available at the State Election Board's website.