Posted: Apr 08, 2020 11:12 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 11:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville’s public transit system, CityRide is still available for essential transportation needs such as medical care, employment, getting groceries and accessing meals.

Vehicles are being disinfected throughout the day and social distance is being implemented for those accessing the transit service. CityRide is also helping the Bartlesville Senior Center by delivering meals on a daily basis. For more information, you may contact 918-336-2233 or visit the cityofbartlesville.org website.