Posted: Apr 08, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

United States Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe filed for re-election Wednesday morning. Inhofe was quoted as saying the following in regards to his re-election bid:

“We need to stay focused on what matters for Oklahoma and for America. That means having a senator who is looking out for families in our state-protecting our jobs and our families.”

Inhofe announced his candidacy in March and is being endorsed by more than 120 state and local officials, as well as President Donald Trump, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Senator James Lankford.