Posted: Apr 08, 2020 10:14 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 10:42 AM

Max Gross

For the 28th consecutive day the number of COVID-19 cases has risen in Oklahoma. Wednesday’s update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 1,524 positive cases after 1,472 were reported yesterday. 79 total deaths are being reported statewide.

Locally, no new deaths have occurred. Washington County is now reporting 45 positive cases and two deaths. Osage county now 33 cases and five deaths. Nowata County saw no change with 10 total cases.

The OSDH continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February. OSDH numbers 1,479 negative coronavirus tests currently.

Testing is ongoing in Bartlesville. Although it could take at least one week for those numbers to be reflected in state data. Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt encourages citizens to be patient and adhere to all state guidelines.

Mobile testing sites are activated in Bartlesville, Pawhuska and soon to be in Nowata. There are more than 60 sites statewide testing sites for those who are showing symptoms or have made close contact with someone at risk.