Posted: Apr 08, 2020 8:30 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 8:39 AM

Max Gross

There are now 60 drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 across Oklahoma. A testing site is available in Bartlesville and Pawhuska as well. A site in Nowata could be coming as well according to Nowata County emergency manager Laurie Summers.

Summers hinted on a Facebook post that a site could be coming next week. It was previously discussed that the fair building would be an adequate site. So far the testing sites are available for those showing symptoms like a fever or cough and those who have had contact with someone who tested positive. Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt said in press conference on Tuesday that he wants all Oklahomans to get tested if needed.

Stitt said that over 13,000 people have been tested statewide and roughly 10% of those test have come up positive.