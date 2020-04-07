Posted: Apr 07, 2020 7:17 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 7:17 PM

Garrett Giles

A longtime Bartlesville resident and a former, lifelong employee at Oklahoma Wesleyan University has passed away at the age of 81 on Friday.

In an obituary written by OKWU’s Assistant Professor of Education, Charissa Dunn, she said Beulah May Hooker contracted the coronavirus in late March 2020, and with other “complicating medical issues involved, she went to meet Jesus.”

Below is what was written by Dunn on Tuesday, or you can click here.

"Beulah May Hooker, born on May 31, 1938, went to her eternal home on April 3, 2020. She was an influential member of the Oklahoma Wesleyan University community and will be dearly missed.

She began life in El Monte, California, as the youngest of six siblings. Her father was a postal worker and her mother a life-long teacher at the Christian school connected to the church where the family attended, El Monte Pilgrim Holiness Church. It was there that Beulah completed her elementary school and high school years.

Beulah drove a Volkswagen Beetle, her trademark car for many years, to Central Pilgrim College in 1962, graduating with a B.A. in Church Music in 1966. An eager learner, she continued taking classes each semester through 1974. Beulah then went on to earn a Master’s degree from Central State University, now University of Central Oklahoma.

Beulah spent her entire working career at Bartlesville Wesleyan College/Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU), retiring in 2000. During that time, she experienced major advancements in technology, transitioning from a manual typewriter to the VAX computer (an early and very laborious computer system). Her keen eye for details was an asset when she served as Registrar from 1974-2000.

During her retirement years, Beulah invested many hours volunteering for several local organizations including Food for Kids, LaQuinta Foundation, and OK Mozart. Beulah was one of the most active and faithful volunteers at First Wesleyan Church, where she undertook tasks including: weekly tracking and recording of Sunday School and worship attendance, front lobby welcome receptionist, Director of Funeral Dinners, weekly supplying the pew cards in the sanctuary, Wesleyan Christian School board member, Communion steward, OKWU adoptable mom, and maker of cookies for OKWU students each month. She was elected as one of First Wesleyan Church’s delegates to district conference for several years. In addition, she was active in the local Community Bible Study, where she thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship and learning more about Scripture while deepening her relationship with God.

Beulah was an avid reader and gardener, lover of the flowers adorning her yard, maker of delicious meals and desserts, and creator of “iris folding” cards that she sent to friends on special occasions.

In late March 2020, Beulah contracted the COVID-19 virus and, with complicating medical issues, she went to meet Jesus. She left a host of friends whose lives were significantly enriched and inspired by her Christian witness, servant heart, quiet spirit, sense of humor, positive attitude, and generosity toward others.

Beulah is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Mark Vimont of Independence, Oregon, a nephew, John Hooker of Cotati, California, and a niece, Mary Ann Hooker Sanders of Spokane, Washington.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Beulah Hooker to either First Wesleyan Church, 1776 Silver Lake Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006, or Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 2201 Silver Lake Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006."