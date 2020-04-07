Posted: Apr 07, 2020 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 1:01 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland says Monday's city council meeting might have been among the longest he can recall. The city council Monday amended an active ordinance to extend further measures related to COVID-19 pandemic. The council deliberated for more than three hours and debated important decisions regarding the community.

The Mayor explained on our Community Connection show Tuesday the main points discussed and approved by the council Monday which include: retailers allowing 1 customer per every 800 square feet inside their store; Daycares to remain open for children of essential workers; and allowing Adams Golf Course to remain open.