Posted: Apr 07, 2020 9:24 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 9:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Pumper trucks, brush rigs, rescue trucks and tankers… oh my!

The Dewey Volunteer Fire Department is putting a parade of fire trucks together for the public to enjoy this week during their coronavirus quarantine.

According to the DFD, they will be going around the neighborhoods of Dewey tomorrow / today at 6:00 p.m. All you have to do is bring your kids out in the yard and give them a wave as they pass by!

Dewey Fire said they will not be stopping and they will not be handing out treats in an effort to keep up with social distancing so they can continue the fight to curb COVID-19.