Posted: Apr 07, 2020 9:12 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Collection for Friday sanitation customers will be amended this week due to the Good Friday holiday on April 10th.

Collection this week for Friday customers will be on Wednesday, April 8th. Trash must be at its normal collection place no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday for collection. For more information, contact Public Works at 918.338.4130.

While public access to City-owned facilities is restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, City services will not be available on April 10th so that employees can observe the holiday. Police and fire services will not be interrupted. Services will resume Monday, April 13th, as regularly scheduled.