Posted: Apr 07, 2020 6:47 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 6:49 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern called into our studios Tuesday to give us an update on the COVID-19 pandemeic and how some of the government financial programs working to try to minimize our financial losses due to the situation.

Hern explains what is happening with the Paycheck Protection Program and answers questions about the program as it pertains to farmers, ranchers and 1099 filers.

He also talks about about the program whereby individuals are getting checks from the governement relating to the COVID-19 situation.