The Bartlesville City Council amended an active ordinance to extend further measures related to COVID-19 pandemic. The council deliberated for more than three hours and debated important decisions regarding the community.

Ultimately, the council decided to ban garage sales, estate sales, auctions and anything further in that category except for legally required government sales and auctions. Also, a set of measures aimed at controlling the crowd at Adams Golf Course was enacted. The council was adamant that the course stay open for recreation.

The COVID-19 Advisory Board had heard the suggestion to close all daycares at last week’s meeting but decided to not take the full measure. Only children of essential workers may attend. Workers must wear masks at all times as well. Currently 19 of 31 daycares in Bartlesville remain open. Mayor Dale Copeland is confident in voluntary compliance.

After much debate guidelines for retailers where goods are sold were established. Retail stores are limited to one customer per 800 square feet. Where available, PPE is required for employees. Also, all customers should wear some sort of face cover when in a retail establishment. City Councilman Jim Curd discouraged shopping as a family outing.

Part of the ordinance established measures to keep all residents in their homes expect for essential work, essential errands and activities critical to everyday life like exercise. Because the council declared an emergency this ordinance and amendments are effective immediately.