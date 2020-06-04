Posted: Apr 06, 2020 7:57 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 7:59 PM

Joe Riddle

In every society there are the haves and the have nots. Those in society that play by the rules and those who don't.

A person's true character tends to be revealed when the pressure is on. When one's circumstances come under fire. Either by a situation, a boss, or a virus.

While sitting in the Walmart parking lot I witnessed four people with bags of items if which the put in their car. Then, they all got in. Before the car started moving, all four windows rolled down, and flying out of all four windows were blue objects!

Drop drop, drop drop, drop drop, drop drop.

There they lay flat on the ground. Discarded surgical gloves for someone else to come and pick up.

Is this really who we are? I hope it is a outlier. We are better than this... I think. I hope.

- Joe Riddle, KYFM