Posted: Apr 06, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 3:08 PM

Max Gross

An area hoops standout from Oologah High School has been given several opportunities to continue his basketball career at the next level. Konner Davis a star guard for the Mustangs has received a myriad of offers from different levels. Davis announced on his twitter page over the weekend that he yet to commit to a college for the 2020-2021 season.

Davis has local offers from Oklahoma Wesleyan, other NAIA schools like Ottawa and Southwestern College in Kansas. Davis could also select a Division II offer from the University of Central Oklahoma. The talented guard has several other offers from smaller schools to mull over as well.

Davis was named to the Verdigris Valley all-Conference Team for his senior year performance. Davis was a four-year starter at Oologah and averaged just under 20 points per game in his career. One of his most notable moments came on Feb. 1 when he knocked down 11 three-pointers against Gibson as he dropped 39 points.

If Davis were to pick OKWU it would be the second Highway 169 star to commit to the Eagles this offseason. Rejoice Christian standout Jaden Lietzke announced his intentions to play for Wesleyan last week.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Hudl/ Konner Davis)