Posted: Apr 06, 2020 2:10 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly threatening to cut her boyfriend’s throat. Rosie Forbes picked up the felony charge in Washington County court on Monday.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at a residence on the 5000 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard. A witness and the victim reported that Forbes became angry and threatened to cut the man’s throat. Over a two day stretched she made this threat three times according to the victim.

The witness claims on one occasion that Forbes began looking for a knife in the kitchen after making the threat. Forbes claimed that she was mad and didn’t mean it. She denied looking for a knife on any occasion.